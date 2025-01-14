Could Renee Slegers Have Coached Her Last Game as Arsenal Women’s Manager? That’s a question many Arsenal Women’s fans might be asking themselves at the moment.

The Arsenal versus Bristol City FA Cup Round 4 bout was expected to potentally be Renee Slegers’ last game as the interim manager. As reported the other day, Arsenal are expected to name their new manager this week starting January 13th.

Following a pitch inspection, we can confirm that our @AdobeWFACup Fourth Round match against Bristol City has been postponed. We will provide a further announcement on the fixture in due course 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 11, 2025

Although many expect Renee to be confirmed as the new permanent head coach, it’s not certain she’ll be confirmed. There have been talks with other coaches, and who knows—any of them could be seen as the ideal replacement for Jonas Eidevall, who resigned last October.

With the Arsenal women versus Bristol City game postponed due to a frozen pitch (with the rescheduled date to be confirmed), it’s likely Renee has coached her last Arsenal game as head coach (even if in an interim role).

Her last game might be the famous 3-2 win over Bayern Munich on December 18th, which saw Arsenal win their UEFA women’s Champions League group ahead of Bayern, Juventus, and Valerenga.

“If we want the players to be in good hands, we want the right person for the club and the players to drive this forward, but I’m very happy with what we’ve achieved so far. But again, the collective responsibility has been key to our successes lately. So, it’s not dependent on one person. What’s given us this much success is how the players have been stepping up, and also other staff,” said Renee in her pre- Bristol City Presser.

Even if the hope is that Renee Slegers is confirmed as Arsenal Women’s boss, what if after 11 games unbeaten (with 10 wins and a draw, scoring 31 goals, conceding only 5, and achieving 7 clean sheets), she still isn’t confirmed?

Do you think she’ll opt to remain as assistant head coach? And will other teams take the chance to steal her from the Emirates Stadium?

Michelle M

