Could Rice, Havertz and Odegaard be the dream midfield to help Arsenal to the title next season?

Except for Tomiyasu (due to injury), Arsenal’s deals for “average players” for the last two seasons have undoubtedly been well calculated and for a purpose.

Ben White, Ramsdale, Odegaard, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Trossard, and Kiwior, who joined in the last two seasons, have steered the club to challenge for the league title. However, they failed at the first attempt.

This summer transfer window, Arteta is set to make moves that will give him the best chance to win the league. It’s now clear that Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are the two priority signings he wants to transform his team with.

Coming into this transfer window, it was clear that Arteta wanted to revolutionise his midfield with two marquee signings. The picture is clear: Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are these two.

Thomas Partey has, for the past few seasons, done a great job at the middle of the park, giving the Gunners defensive solidity. Even though it has worked, Partey struggled towards the end of the season, showing Arsenal needs another reliable option there, and that’s why a move for Rice makes sense.

Rice has more PL experience than him; though he is younger, he could do a better job. The 24-year-old is intelligent defensively and is good at patrolling central and half-spaces, shielding the back slightly better than the Ghanaian international. With the central midfield sorted, the attacking midfielder will be next.

The move for Kai Havertz has left many talking. Many are still determining why Arteta wants him, but these people should know not to doubt the boss by now. I don’t see the German international playing the frontline.

Jesus, just like Martinelli and Saka, will not be dropped. Only a super striker like Toney, Osimhen, etc. could bench him. Havertz’s versatility and attacking experience could see Arteta introduce him as Xhaka’s replacement. Next season, there’s every hint that Arteta will continue playing 4-3-3, with Odegaard and Havertz as his two number 8s.

In the end, with a midfield of Rice, Havertz, and Odegaard, Arteta’s engine room could be ready to steer him to PL glory.

Darren N

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…