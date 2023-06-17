Could Rice, Havertz and Odegaard be the dream midfield to help Arsenal to the title next season?

Except for Tomiyasu (due to injury), Arsenal’s deals for “average players” for the last two seasons have undoubtedly been well calculated and for a purpose.
Ben White, Ramsdale, Odegaard, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Trossard, and Kiwior, who joined in the last two seasons, have steered the club to challenge for the league title. However, they failed at the first attempt.
This summer transfer window, Arteta is set to make moves that will give him the best chance to win the league. It’s now clear that Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are the two priority signings he wants to transform his team with.
Coming into this transfer window, it was clear that Arteta wanted to revolutionise his midfield with two marquee signings. The picture is clear: Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are these two.
Thomas Partey has, for the past few seasons, done a great job at the middle of the park, giving the Gunners defensive solidity. Even though it has worked, Partey struggled towards the end of the season, showing Arsenal needs another reliable option there, and that’s why a move for Rice makes sense.
Rice has more PL experience than him; though he is younger, he could do a better job. The 24-year-old is intelligent defensively and is good at patrolling central and half-spaces, shielding the back slightly better than the Ghanaian international. With the central midfield sorted, the attacking midfielder will be next.
The move for Kai Havertz has left many talking. Many are still determining why Arteta wants him, but these people should know not to doubt the boss by now. I don’t see the German international playing the frontline.
Jesus, just like Martinelli and Saka, will not be dropped. Only a super striker like Toney, Osimhen, etc. could bench him. Havertz’s versatility and attacking experience could see Arteta introduce him as Xhaka’s replacement. Next season, there’s every hint that Arteta will continue playing 4-3-3, with Odegaard and Havertz as his two number 8s.
In the end, with a midfield of Rice, Havertz, and Odegaard, Arteta’s engine room could be ready to steer him to PL glory.
Darren N
Maybe, if Havertz plays false-nine and Rice plays false-CB:
…….………….….. Ramsdale
………. White .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
……………….… Rice …….… Partey
Saka . Odegaard . Zinchenko . Martinelli
……………………….…. Havertz
It is true the gaffer may thinks a 4:3:3 formation is arguably the best way to go about wrestling away the big jug.
Havertz will not plays most time in the same team with Odegaard.
——————–Ramsdale
White—-Saliba—Magahles—-Zinchenko
——Odegaard—-Rice———Latvia
——–Saka——-Vlohovic——Martinelli
Latvia would and mobility and dynamism to the midfield, he’s task with the dirty work.
Havertz is top quality addition, some times coming off the bench to replace Odegaard in a relentless attacking formation
Now we knows Zinchenko is the weak link that would need to address
Forget Vlaovic please. I won’t go for any player who had rejected us in the past.
There are unconfirmed reports Napoli is interested in Balogun as they are unable to get Oshien extending his contract,
Havertz gives us technical flexibility as well as being a good player. He will play in Xhaka position and can cover Jesus in case of injury or loss of form.
There seems to be this unshakeable belief among football fans generally that one or two players are all you need to win a title. Surely by now Arsenal fans should have figured out its about squad depth and rotation. There’s no point in arguing what your best eleven is if as soon as those players aren’t available or not performing you fall apart.