Could rivals Chelsea sign another Arsenal Women NWSL target?

Chelsea recently signed long term Arsenal Women target, Naomi Girma, for a record $1.1M. Now The Blues are reportedly in talks with rumoured Gunners target, Sam Coffey!

Surely Arsenal can just sit back and watch as Chelsea Women continue targeting, and signing, players we can only dream of owning?

As per the BBC’s Emma Sanders, Chelsea have set their sights on Portland Thorns’ Sam Coffey.

She reveals the Blues feel they’re lacking a proper defensive midfielder (DM) and have pushed for a deal for Sam Coffey:

“Chelsea have shown interest in USA midfielder Sam Coffey. Discussions have taken place this month, but Coffey is currently in Arizona training with Portland Thorns. Chelsea have been looking at DMs since the summer.”

Believe Chelsea have shown interest in USA midfielder Sam Coffey. Have had discussions this month but Coffey currently in Arizona training with Portland Thorns. Chelsea have been looking at DMs since the summer. ✍️👇 #cfc https://t.co/PJNM91P7bg pic.twitter.com/7PIw2seE4J — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 28, 2025

Well, if we know that one of Chelsea’s main concerns is that they don’t have the perfect DM, why should Arsenal just sit back make it easier for them to get one?

Chelsea want Coffey, so we should go for her. Coffey as a transfer suggestion to Arsenal isn’t an out-of-the-blue recommendation. Earlier this month, we reported that Sam Coffey was rumoured to be someone Arsenal Women were interested in, and a move from the NWSL to the WSL might be on the cards.

The USWNT star once said she’d like to go to dinner with Declan Rice, so there’s at least some Arsenal interest there!

Wasn’t expecting Declan Rice from Sam Coffey but ya know, a sensational CDM sees another sensational CDM. Talent sees talent. https://t.co/QxnH4WZJSS — Liberty Simons (@libertysimons) June 7, 2024

We wanted Keira Walsh, and Coffey has a very similar style of play. Coffey can be trusted to play at the base as a lone 6. Though not as good a passer or as press-resistant as Walsh, she’s a better dueler and could offer our defense the protection they need (and who knows, give Leah Williamson the chance to act as a deep-lying playmaker like she does on a good day). Coffey and Sjoeke Nusken in Chelsea’s midfield could be trouble indeed..

Coffey is an intelligent player who finds spaces you typically won’t see and she also has an extremely high and powerful cross. Arsenal can’t just let another target join Chelsea, can they?

Last summer, we watched our opponents get stronger and stronger. That has come back to bite us with Chelsea beating our Gunners both home and away this season.

What do you think Arsenal Women should be doing, as our top WSL competitors grow ever-stronger with brilliant acquisitions?

Michelle M

