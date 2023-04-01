Could Saka be even better if Arsenal played him more centrally

Bukayo Saka has literally made the Arsenal right wing his own. The Arsenal right wing at the moment doesn’t feel right without the 21-year-old. But that is not all; he has also gone ahead to make himself the one Gareth Southgate can trust on his right wing for the England national team.
Saka is slowly becoming the next big thing in European football; there’s no doubt about that. In fact, after many watched him star in the England versus Ukraine game last Sunday, many were left wondering: is there anyone as good as Saka in his position?
Well, there are not many who can do what Saka is doing on the right wing, but Simon Jordan believes that isn’t enough to convince the world he is the greatest. Jordan believes Saka ought to try to be versatile and find another position he can also play and show he still can shine from that new position. Jordan insinuates the Hale End graduate with his skill set won’t struggle to adapt to another position; in fact, he believes he could be a good playmaker.
“Good player, very clever player, the potential of being far more than just a winger,” said Jordan of Saka on talkSPORT. “He could potentially become a No. 10 if that’s what they see for him because he can see a pass, he can make a pass, obviously he can create lots of assists for others and score goals himself. So I think he’s well on the way to being a really, really top-class footballer. I think he’s impactive and effective for Arsenal and is becoming so for England.
“So be glad we’ve got him; be glad we’ve got a player who has the potential to be one of the top players in the world. But to start making arguments about world-class at this moment in time is not necessary.”
After listening to Jordan, the one big question on my mind is: Is Saka impressing and influencing games from the right wing not enough, and could he be even more effective if played more centrally.
Then perhaps he can be dubbed world class?
Sam P
——————————–
This is why Jordan is on a crappy radio station ,rather than running a football Club .
Some fans on here see Saka as a number 10 but as much as I respect Jordan’s opinion I disagree with him on this. In my opinion he is more effective where he is, either getting to the byline and crossing / cutting the ball back or coming inside and unleashing those left foot rockets.
He played false nine role well in EPL once and his abilities show he would likely be successful in other central roles
As he gets older eight or ten years later, he will have to gradually move to central position, because his pace, strength and stamina will decrease significantly
Messi did it successfully, after his physical abilities became too weak for the RW role. I bet Saka will thrive in Odegaard’s position
Why do I feel like Saka is getting to the dangerous “over hype” terrain? Very soon, if we don’t win silverware constantly, we will be told that the club is holding him back and stopping him from fulfilling his dreams. I only hope all this doesn’t get into the player’s head