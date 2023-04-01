Could Saka be even better if Arsenal played him more centrally

Bukayo Saka has literally made the Arsenal right wing his own. The Arsenal right wing at the moment doesn’t feel right without the 21-year-old. But that is not all; he has also gone ahead to make himself the one Gareth Southgate can trust on his right wing for the England national team.

Saka is slowly becoming the next big thing in European football; there’s no doubt about that. In fact, after many watched him star in the England versus Ukraine game last Sunday, many were left wondering: is there anyone as good as Saka in his position?

Well, there are not many who can do what Saka is doing on the right wing, but Simon Jordan believes that isn’t enough to convince the world he is the greatest. Jordan believes Saka ought to try to be versatile and find another position he can also play and show he still can shine from that new position. Jordan insinuates the Hale End graduate with his skill set won’t struggle to adapt to another position; in fact, he believes he could be a good playmaker.

“Good player, very clever player, the potential of being far more than just a winger,” said Jordan of Saka on talkSPORT. “He could potentially become a No. 10 if that’s what they see for him because he can see a pass, he can make a pass, obviously he can create lots of assists for others and score goals himself. So I think he’s well on the way to being a really, really top-class footballer. I think he’s impactive and effective for Arsenal and is becoming so for England.