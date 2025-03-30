Could Semenyo really join Arsenal for £65m or more this summer?

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will pursue Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo if the Cherries stick to their ambitious asking price. Strengthening Arsenal’s attack is a priority this summer, as the club looks to redeem their underwhelming 2024 transfer window.

Last year, they were expected to sign a top-class striker and a versatile winger but failed to do so. Now, expectations are high about those deals.

While significant spending is anticipated for the attack, it’s likely only one marquee attacking signing will be made, with the majority of funds channelled towards securing a striker. A winger acquisition is expected, but it will probably demand a more reasonable transfer fee.

Semenyo could have been that winger, but The Athletic reports that Bournemouth would only consider parting with the Ghana international for a club-record fee. Currently, Dominic Solanke’s £65 million move to Spurs stands as Bournemouth’s priciest sale.

Would Arsenal really be willing to pay over £65 million for Semenyo?

It seems unlikely, especially when Nico Williams—a top alternative—has a more affordable £48 million release clause.

Aside from Semenyo’s high price tag, his potential exit depends on Bournemouth’s other stars, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, leaving the club. As The Athletic notes, it’s improbable that all three will depart this summer. Huijsen, with a £50 million release clause, is the most likely to leave, and Kerkez, a less expensive option, may follow. This makes a move for Semenyo all the more complex.

With Arsenal fans demanding a successful transfer window after back-to-back disappointments, one must question why the club would risk getting bogged down in a Semenyo transfer saga. Spending over £65 million on a winger could jeopardise funds for a top-quality striker—something Arsenal cannot afford to compromise on.

