Could starting Jesus ahead of Havertz be Arteta’s tactical surprise at Manchester United?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will face a big task on the weekend when we look to travel up to Old Trafford to play against a struggling Manchester United side. Edging closer and closer to the end of the season, every result counts and the game on the weekend is going to be a big one! The last time we met, we ran through them at The Emirates and walked away 3-1 winners after a dominant performance from the Gunners, and we will be looking to do the same on the weekend away from home.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the big game will be who starts up top for the Gunners, Jesus or Havertz? On the weekend we walked away 3-0 winners over Bournemouth, in a game where Arteta opted to play Havertz up top and centre, and brought Jesus on in the second half for Saka on the right wing. Havertz also got the nod up top against Tottenham and Chelsea, and Jesus hasn’t started up top since our 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jesus has obviously had his struggles this season injury wise and has missed 16 games due to different injuries and hasn’t really been able to bounce back and hit the ground running since his return. But he should now be back to full fitness while Havertz has played every game.

Havertz had a shaky start to the season, trying to find his feet in a new squad and environment, but ever since the warm weather training camp in Dubai in the winter break, he’s looked like a completely new player and has managed to step up and step in for Jesus when he’s been missing.

Havertz is obviously in great form and is finding it easy to find the back of the net, making it hard to even think about dropping him and Jesus has honestly looked better playing on the wing then he has in the middle since returning.

Manchester United are going through a tough season and look like a shell of a team recently, they’ve struggled with over 60 injuries this season and are having one of their worst season’s in decades, but, there’s a certain romance that surrounds the game when we play United and a lot of the time, they show up, no matter how bad their season is going, and we need to be prepared for that and hit the ground running. But perhaps Jesus could be a wild card that Ten Hag will not have set up for…

Personally, I’d be picking Havertz, he’s in great form and if he could find a goal early, we can pretty much put the game to bed. I think Havertz is the player more likely to score recently and because of that, I don’t think you can drop him.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

