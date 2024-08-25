Could Stina Blackstenius’ injury hold her back from being a key player with Arsenal Women this season?

Is Stina Blackstenius’ injury going to hold her back in a season when she was anticipated to play a key role in helping Arsenal Women return to the top, where they belong? Our Gunner women are currently touring the United States in preparation for the summer season. While there, some observations were made, such as Stina Blackstenius training on her own.

“Stina Blackstenius trains alone as she continues to recover from a hip problem,” revealed Arseblog‘s Tim Stillman.

Apparently, she is still healing from a hip injury that has kept her out all summer; she missed Arsenal’s final few games last season and has, post-season, missed two international breaks for Sweden.

The preseason provides an opportunity for players to endear themselves to coaches and establish their status in the squad. Blackstenius is losing points in her bid to be the first-choice striker; if she were fit, she would compete with Alessia Russo for the starting striker position. Before she suffered an injury, the Swedish striker had forced her way into Jonas Eidevall’s starting lineup by the end of last season, and her knack for scoring when it counted, such as her brace in a 29-minute cameo against Manchester City in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory, left the Swedish tactician with no choice but to play her.

With an injury limiting her ability to begin the 2024–25 season on a high note, it is sad that Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey may secure their spots in the starting lineup ahead of her, but the hope is that, when she returns, she will continue to push herself to relevancy. Her signing of a new contract demonstrated the club’s confidence in her, and she must have believed that Arsenal was where she would excel.

What are your thoughts on Blackstenius Gooners?

Remember, you can watch our Gunners in action in a preseason friendly against Chelsea Women tonight on Arsenal.com, with coverage from 9PM UK.

Susan N

