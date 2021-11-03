Could Sunderland have gained an edge over Arsenal in the EFL Cup? (Opinion)

Arsenal will play host to Sunderland in the EFL Cup quarter-finals next month, and fans will be able to catch the match live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners may feel a little on the lucky side to have drawn the only non-Premier League opponent out of the hat in the draw for the last eight of the Carabao Cup, but will now have to focus on avoiding a giant-killing, and today’s news may also work against our side.

Our match on Tuesday December 21 has been selected to be broadcast on Sky Sports at 7:45PM as reported by the Chronicle Live, which could well see sections of fans choose against travelling to the stadium, especially so close to Christmas time.

Some will be doing their final shifts before a break over the festive period, and may not wish to make the trip for what some may deem to be a guaranteed result, and losing our atmosphere at home could well be a negative, especially if Sunderland do turn out with a strong crowd.

I find it hard to believe that Black Cats fans would miss out on the chance to come the Emirates due to their current standing outside the top two tiers of the English hierarchy, and that could well give them the edge, although our team should still see us through to the next round.

Could Sky’s decision affect the Emirates attendance, and give Sunderland a stronger chance of getting an unlikely result against Arsenal?

Patrick