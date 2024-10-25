Could the Liverpool clash be Myles-Skelly’s big chance to prove his Arsenal pedigree?

Arsenal will face Liverpool on Sunday. Though the Gunners have had a fantastic start to the season, they go to this game 4 points behind the league leaders.

Certainly, the North Londoners will be looking to beat the Reds on Sunday to close the gap between them and the Merseyside club. The Gunners will need to exert significant effort to secure a victory this weekend, and their players will need to step up to compensate for the absence of some key players.

Arsenal’s attack may be at its peak for that game due to Bukayo Saka’s scheduled return, but its defense is unlikely to be at its peak. William Saliba’s red card against Bournemouth last weekend means he will miss the game. Riccardo Calafiori, who suffered a knee injury against Shakhtar, is doubtful for the Liverpool game.

Jurrien Timber, on the other hand, will have to pass the fitness test ahead of the game due to a muscular issue that has kept him out of action for several weeks. If Timber is fit to play on Sunday, he is considered the ideal Saliba alternative. Even if the Dutchman is available, the key question is who will play left back.

Oleksander Zinchenko may be available, but I doubt most Gooners believe he should start that game; he hasn’t proven himself to be a good Arsenal defensive choice, and his one-on-one defense is a source of concern.

Though controversial, Arsenal teen phenom Myles Lewis-Skelly could be the ideal Arteta choice for left back. It would be risky for the Arsenal technical bench to give him his first league start against Liverpool, especially against the PL’s most dangerous attacker, Mohammed Salah.

However, similar to Ethan Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly has excelled in Arsenal’s colours, displaying confidence, authority, and maturity in both pre-season and cameo appearances, and showcasing his exceptional abilities.

The grandeur of the Arsenal vs. Liverpool match won’t intimidate the 18-year-old, who has made cameo appearances against PSG and Manchester City. Interestingly, he has 100% pass completion in both the league and the Champions League.

Versus Shakhtar Donetsk when Arteta was in a position to bring either Oleksander Zinchenko or even Jakub Kiwior to replace Calafiori at left back, Arteta decided for Lewis Skelly. If that didn’t hint at something, I don’t know, but my gut sense tells me the young Gunner starts Sunday.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…