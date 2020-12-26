Could the return of Giroud be the answer to Arsenal’s problems?

Giroud Should Return To Arsenal? By Dan Smith

Oliver Giroud wants first team football in the short term to cement his place in France’s Euro 2020 squad line up (now Euro 2021).

Due to his family being settled, his preference is always to remain living in London. That criteria has seen him linked with a move to West Ham, but surely if there is any substance to the rumours then Arsenal should make an enquiry? It’s something I have suggested in the last couple of years due to our lack of plan B, but some gooners viewed re-signing the 34-year-old as a backward step.

We are no longer good enough to be so arrogant as a fanbase and need to think what’s best for the short term.

Is he as confident as our current forwards? If not more? Would he be a better option off the bench than an Eddie Nketiah?

Think how many games recently we have failed to translate possession into making chances.

Giroud offers an alternative, someone you can go direct to.

I also think the Frenchman has developed leadership qualities our current squad need.

Underrated, Giroud has shown a great strength of mind to make a living out of proving people wrong time and time again. Most importantly, he would be cheap, the crucial factor in any January purchase we make.

Chelsea can’t demand a big sum, and might even accept a loan as the player is out of contract in the summer. Once upon a time Chelsea would not do business with us due to wanting to help a Top 4 rival. I don’t think they have that problem anymore!

We have given Willian a 3-year contract at the age of 32 so why not a short-term deal for Giroud?

Him being an ex-Gunner shouldn’t be a reason. He only left due to not being the man we rely on in our hour of need.

How ironic if he ends up being that person now?

