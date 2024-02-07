Could the title be decided in April when Man City play both Arsenal and Liverpool?

Arsenal must beat City away in April

Right now, the Arsenal squad an Arsenal fan are buzzing, we faced off against Liverpool in what was arguably one of our toughest tasks of the season and was a must-win for Arsenal if we want to continue to compete for the Premier League title this season. Beating Liverpool was needed if we wanted to close the gap between us and the current league leaders and walking away victorious was a massive step towards us doing that.

But the somewhat sleeping giants Manchester City have recently got back to their best, and with a game in hand against us and Liverpool, are still the team to beat. City haven’t lost a game since their shock 1-0 defeat last year against Aston Villa and have lately got on a winning streak that doesn’t seem to be stopping. They did have a patch there last year where they lost a few points in the Villa game and then drawing to Spurs as well, but they were also missing some key players and since they’ve got everyone back, they look on fire again.

Arsenal finds themselves in a spot where they can keep up with both City and Liverpool but could also fall back just as quick. Every game from here on in a final for us, we must win every game and can’t afford to drop points to anyone especially City in April.

City have somewhat of an easier run of games than us and with a game in hand, they could climb to the top of the table no problem, so Arsenal is going to have to be at their best and when we do come up to face them in April, we must win.

City do also face Liverpool 2 games before they face us, so there is a chance we could get lucky and take advantage of whatever score that ends up being, they will travel to Anfield which as we all know isn’t an easy place to go to and win, so that could turn in our favour, only Manchester United (and Arsenal of course!) have kept Liverpool to a draw at home this season and they will be trying to keep that gap between them and City also.

I feel like we are somewhat the dark horses, nobody expects us to win, nobody expects us to be able to keep up and beat City or Liverpool but that could come as an advantage, while they’re worried about each other, as long as we focus on ourselves, take one game at a time and only focus on that, we could slip past them both a do the “unthinkable” and win the league.

Personally, I think we can do it, but we will need to go to The Etihad and beat City if were in with any chance. Not only that we must win every game up to that game too, but City also aren’t in the business of dropping points and we can’t be either if we want to win it all.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgFrVHnsYLM

