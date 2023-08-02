Could Thiago Alcantara’s experience help our young Arsenal team in Europe?

Arsenal are having an incredible summer transfer window! The Gunners have completed practically every transaction they wanted to (with the exception of the swoops for Romea Lavia and Moises Caicedo that Mikel Arteta has asked the club to drop out of).

They now want Brentford’s David Raya, and I have no doubt that they will get him.

What happens next for Arsenal’s transfer activities if the Brentford custodian joins? A move for another midfielder (to fill the vacuum left by a Caicedo, Bitello, Lavia, or Gabri Veiga departure) and a move to recruit a backup for Saka could follow.

Who Saka’s backup is, is a story for another day, but today I’d like to pose you a question: if Arsenal signed Thiago Alcantara on a short-term deal, could he be an ideal backup midfielder who could step in and fill the experience vacuum Granit Xhaka left?

He might be. So why not? Only injuries have kept him from excelling in the PL. In a reserve role at Arsenal, he may be valuable. Even Liverpool great Hamman believes Thiago would be a good fit for Arsenal’s style of play, as the ex-Bayern Munich star thrives in a team that thrives in keeping possession.

The ex-Red told Lord Ping: “I’m sure there are clubs interested in Thiago; if he stays in the Premier League, he needs to join one of the top four teams who have a lot of possession, like Man City or Arsenal.

“The more possession you have, the better Thiago plays. He’s not the best player out of possession; there might be a market in Spain too. He’s been a decent player, not a ‘great’ player for Liverpool, as some people have said. The physicality of the Premier League has gotten to him.”

After Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, could Thiago Alcantara be the player to crown Arsenal’s midfield overhaul? His experiences from winning two Champions Leagues already could be useful with the Gunners back in among Europe’s elites….

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…