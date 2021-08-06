Could this academy graduate get the nod to start in Arsenal’s opening PL fixture? (Opinion)

Mikel Arteta has reiterated on more than one occasion that Joe Willock will stay with the club this summer, and he could well be in contention to start our opening Premier League fixture with Brentford.

The Gunners are set to open their campaign next weekend away to the newly promoted side, but will do so without key midfielder Thomas Partey, leaving manager Arteta with a decision to make.

He isn’t shy of options at present, with Granit Xhaka no longer expected to leave the club, as well as Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mo Elneny, Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Miguel Azeez all in contention, but you would be shocked if either of the latter two were to get the nod.

Willock however could be considered, especially given his extended run of action for Newcastle earlier in 2021, where he scored eight times, including in each of the last seven Premier League appearances, setting the record for youngest player to score in six consecutive matches, before earning the same record for seven matches also.

It was that form that convinced Arteta that he should stay with the club this season, and he insisted in an interview that ‘he’s going to be here’ for sure.

Arteta said on Willock(via Football.London): “Well for sure because he’s got a contract and he’s going to be here, so that’s for sure.

“He will be back with us, we will have those conversations with him and plan the next years for him.”

Who do you expect to get the nod to start next weekend? Would you be shocked to see Willock start in the double-pivot?

Patrick