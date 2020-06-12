Could this Arsenal academy graduate take Ozil out of the club’s line up?

Mesut Ozil remains one of the most divisive players at Arsenal at the moment. The German is undeniably talented but some feel that he has failed to reach the heights expected of him while others feel that he has simply passed his best.
The German remains on a huge deal at the Emirates and although he was declared surplus to requirements by Unai Emery, he has been given another chance by Mikel Arteta.
However, it appears that he might be set to lose his place in the Arsenal starting XI to one of the club’s academy graduates.
Joe Willock is one Arsenal academy graduate that has been on the cusp of regular first-team action for some time now.
The young Englishman looks set to take his place in the team which could see Mesut Ozil sidelined by the Gunners.
In Arsenal’s recent friendly games, Willock has been impressive, he netted in both games against Charlton and Brentford and he seems to offer something different from what Ozil offers.
Arsenal’s first game back will be their match against Manchester City and it is the sort of big game that Ozil would normally go missing in, Arteta might use Willock to give his team a different dimension and that could be the start of something great for the teenager.
An article from Ime
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why replace someone that isn’t there?
If he starts or not ,that’s down to Arteta,let’s just hope the fans get behind the team either way ,because we are already starting to see negative fans which is ever good for a football club ,let Arteta do his job and then have a moan at the end of the season if he hasn’t lived upto our expectations,all this pretending that we are managers and telling him he his picking the wrong players is pretty stupid ,just let the man do his job .
I agree Dan but we don’t have to wait till the end of the season as top managers said be judged on your first 10 games of the season