Could this Arsenal academy graduate take Ozil out of the club’s line up?

Mesut Ozil remains one of the most divisive players at Arsenal at the moment. The German is undeniably talented but some feel that he has failed to reach the heights expected of him while others feel that he has simply passed his best.

The German remains on a huge deal at the Emirates and although he was declared surplus to requirements by Unai Emery, he has been given another chance by Mikel Arteta.

However, it appears that he might be set to lose his place in the Arsenal starting XI to one of the club’s academy graduates.

Joe Willock is one Arsenal academy graduate that has been on the cusp of regular first-team action for some time now.

The young Englishman looks set to take his place in the team which could see Mesut Ozil sidelined by the Gunners.

In Arsenal’s recent friendly games, Willock has been impressive, he netted in both games against Charlton and Brentford and he seems to offer something different from what Ozil offers.

Arsenal’s first game back will be their match against Manchester City and it is the sort of big game that Ozil would normally go missing in, Arteta might use Willock to give his team a different dimension and that could be the start of something great for the teenager.

