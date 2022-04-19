Could this Arsenal XI shock Chelsea tomorrow? Of course they can!

Although Arsenal are in a terrible run of form, when it comes to games against our local rivals Chelsea, we always seem to step up a gear, and there could not be a better time to do that than right now, when we are desperately trying to keep up with Tottenham in the race for the Top Four.

It is a fact that we are missing having Tomiyasu, Tierney, Partey and Lacazette, but we actually played very well without them against Southampton at the weekend. If we only had someone to put the ball in the back of the net on the day, but we must not assume that the players we do have cannot do the job as they have proven they can win games all through the season.

Yes, we have been supremely inconsistent, but doesn’t that mean that we can suddenly regain our belief and turn our form upside down once again? I don’t see why not, especially as Chelsea have been playing constantly and could rotate a few players. They are certainties to finish in the Top Four so are not as hungry for the win as we should be.

So this is the team I fully expect Mikel Arteta to put out tomorrow night….

Ramsdale

He will need to be at his best tomorrow, and we know he is more than capable.

Soares – White – Gabriel – Tavares

Tavares put in a good shift against the Saints and Soares has been full of energy. We just need both to be more direct going forward…

Xhaka – Lokonga

Xhaka needs to stand firm and Sambi should be improving again with more minutes under his belt. He needs to prove that he deserves his place.

Saka – Odegaard – Martinelli

These three should be swapping around and confusing the Chelsea back line. They have 20 goals between them this season, so why not a couple more tomorrow?

Nketiah

Eddie is always capable of having a flash of brlliance, and hopefully he will have one that doesn’t hit the post or the bar for a change..

———————————————–

If all these can get motivated to prove themselves against one of the best teams in the world, they could make a name for themselves, and with our supersub Smith-Rowe (9 goals) waiting to come on and make an instant impact. He’s done it many times before already this season.

Do you think this team could shock Chelsea if they are in the mood?

Sam P