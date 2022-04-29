Could this Arsenal youngster replace Cedric in the first-team squad?

Brooke Norton-Cuffy has thoroughly impressed out on loan in League One this season, and the youngster could well be in line for a role in the Arsenal first-team squad.

The defender has been league one in helping Lincoln City to avoid relegation this season, and is tipped for a bright future by current coach Michael Appleton.

Appleton insisted that the 18 year-old will be a regular in the Gunners first-team in the coming years, whilst claiming that he is sending BNC back to north London a better player than when he left, while his 16 league outings this season will certainly not have hampered his progress.

The Athletic now claims that we are to change our plan for Norton-Cuffy ahead of the new season, which could well mean that he is set for the chance to impress the new manager upon his return to the Emirates, and the pre-season could well be his opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the senior squad ahead of the new season.

Cedric Soares has been a great professional since joining the club from Southampton on a free transfer, and while he remains a good person to have around the squad, with his positive attitude on the training pitch whether he is featuring regularly or not, he is definitely a player who we could improve on, and this 18 year-old could well be ready to take up a role as backup to Takehiro Tomiyasu for the new season.

Patrick