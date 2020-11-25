Could this bad Arsenal run be the perfect test for Arteta?

Could Arsenal’s poor form actually be a good thing? ThirdManJW

Although the Arsenal job has been the toughest in England since Arteta took over, this is the first real difficult period for him, externally at the very least. Criticism is coming from all angles, with some fans even calling for his head. The results are still good (10 wins from 15 games, and the first trophy of the season), but the performances have dipped, especially in attack. Arteta is certainly going through a tough period at the moment.

I think this difficult period could actually benefit us though. We are all aware of such sayings as “whatever doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger” and “you learn from your mistakes”. I hope this works for Arteta, as the club will benefit in the long-term. Up to this point, he’s done extremely well, but he’s now under some real pressure, and he’ll either sink or swim. If Arteta can find the solution for our poor attack, it will make him a better manager. He’s still learning the game, but if he can sort our attack, then we could have some manager on our hands!

What Arteta has done with our defence, with fairly poor players, has been brilliant! If he can do the same with our attack, then will have a very balanced team on our hands, and a quality manager.

The question is – Can Arteta solve this issue, and how long does he get? I don’t like seeing us struggle as much as we currently are, but it will be interesting to see how Arteta deals with our current issues. It’s already promising that he has acknowledged our issues and is actively trying to solve them.

Bar Willian starting, it’s almost as if he listened to the fans what with his changes against Leeds. Because of Pepe, we didn’t really get to see how it would work out, but hopefully over the next few games, we’ll see if there is any progress. I didn’t want Arteta, but he has won me over, so I hope he can come through this tough period, a better manager.

In my opinion, we learn more about a person in defeat than victory, and given we’re so early into the season, our dip in form has actually come at good time. I would rather now, than at crucial stage, like what happened towards the end of Emery’s first season.

Could Arsenal’s current struggles make Arteta into the manager we all want, or is this the beginning of the end for him?

