Could this be the reason Per Mertesacker left his Arsenal job?

Per Mertesacker has confirmed that he will leave Arsenal at the end of this season, and the former defender will be keen to depart having maintained the high standards associated with his time at the club. He has served as Arsenal’s academy manager since he retired from playing in the summer of 2018 and has been widely praised for the work he has carried out in that role.

During his tenure, numerous young players have progressed through the academy system and earned opportunities with the senior side. Mertesacker has played a central role in facilitating that pathway, helping to strengthen the connection between youth development and the first team. Arsenal considers his contribution to have been extremely valuable and would have preferred to retain him, but his own ambitions have driven the decision to seek a new challenge.

Impact at Arsenal academy

Mertesacker’s influence has extended beyond results and promotions. He has been instrumental in shaping a culture focused on development, discipline, and long-term growth. His understanding of the club and experience at the highest level allowed him to guide young players through the demands of professional football.

Arsenal believes he has done an outstanding job in nurturing talent and maintaining standards within the academy. His departure will be felt, particularly given the consistency and structure he brought to the role. Even so, there is a clear sense of respect for his decision, and he leaves with the club’s full support and appreciation.

Possible next step in Germany

Speculation has already begun regarding his next move. According to Metro Sport, Mertesacker is being lined up for a director role at the German Football Association. He has previously been linked with a position there, but chose to remain at Arsenal at the time. The report now suggests he could take on that role once his departure from Arsenal is finalised this summer.

If confirmed, the move would represent a natural progression for Mertesacker, allowing him to apply his experience at an international level. His leadership qualities and background in development make him a strong candidate for such a position.

Mertesacker has served Arsenal with distinction both as a player and as an academy manager. Should he join the German Football Association, there is confidence he will approach the role with the same professionalism and commitment that defined his time in North London.