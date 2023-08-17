Could this be the season where Saka proves he is one of the World’s elite players?

After a 7-year hiatus, Arsenal are back playing Champions League football which they last played it in the 2016–17 season. The Gunners mean business and Bukayo Saka feels he knows he has the perfect chance to show the world what he’s all about.

Like every other top player, the Arsenal winger has his eye on the Ballon d’Or. On his path to being considered the best, the 21-year-old has ambitions to win it all with the England national team and Arsenal.

“Ultimately, my goal is to win numerous trophies for Arsenal and score pivotal goals,” the Hale End academy graduate told France Football.

“On the international stage as well, winning the World Cup with England would be monumental.

“The aspiration for every player, I believe, is to win the Ballon d’Or. But for now, our focus is on collective victories.”

Saka is growing from strength to strength, season after season. Last season was his best campaign in top-flight football; he managed 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 league games. He also established himself as the Three Lions’ default right winger, playing a lead role in the Qatar World Cup.

He has the potential for great things, and his stunning goal against Nottingham Forest over the weekend, when Arsenal won 2-1, could be the start of a brilliant campaign for him where he could help Arsenal win major honours, after which, come next summer, help England lift the Euros and cement his status as a world-class forward.

Could this be the season where Saka proves he should be ranked amongst the World’s elite players?

Sam P

