Could This Be the Year Arsenal Women Reclaim the WSL Golden Boot?

Could this be the season Arsenal Women finally reclaim the Women’s Super League (WSL) golden boot, for the first time since the 2019 / 20 campaign? Back then, Vivianne Miedema, who has signed for Manchester City last summer, clinched the award with 16 goals. Miedema won the WSL Golden Boot twice in her 7 years with our Gunners.

Some might argue that the Dutch international could have added more to her tally (and even scooped other WSL golden boots) if not for injuries and a positional change—shifting from striker to playing as a #10 under then head coach Jonas Eidevall.

Either way, for several seasons, Arsenal have lacked a prolific, top goal-scoring forward to lead them to glory. However, glancing at the current WSL top scorers’ list, our very own Alessia Russo is in a strong position in the race for this season’s WSL Golden Boot.

Russo currently sits second on the list with 10 goals, just two behind Khadija Shaw, who leads with 12. With six games to go, Russo remains firmly in contention (for the golden boot), piling the pressure on Shaw as the race heats up.

But does Alessia believe she can secure the golden boot this season?

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal forward was surprisingly modest about the prospect. Instead of focusing on individual accolades, she highlighted the importance of team success saying: “No. Not at all. I think our goal as a team is to keep progressing in this competition. I think when you come and you sign for Arsenal, you understand the legacy of the club and the history of their successes in winning trophies. I want to be a part of that with this club. I want to keep pushing and keep winning trophies because, knowing from past tournaments, there’s nothing like winning a trophy with a team for a certain event.”

Arsenal Women currently trail Chelsea Women by eight points, making it increasingly challenging to surpass them in the race for league glory. Instead, Arsenal’s best shot at silverware might lie in the UEFA Women’s Champions League—if they can overturn a 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid next Wednesday, in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter Final match against Real Madrid, on Wednesday 26th March, kicks off at 8pm (UK) at the Emirates Stadium.

Whatever the outcome of Arsenal Women’s season, it would be wonderful to see Alessia Russo lift the WSL Golden Boot. In her first season with Arsenal (12 goals in 22 WSL games), there were doubts about her goal-scoring ability, with some initially feeling she wasn’t as prolific as hoped.

But Russo has since silenced her critics, proving to be an absolute nightmare for defenders.

Hopefully she can win the Golden Boot and carry that sensational form into the European Championships, which are taking place in Switzerland this summer, and help the England Lionesses successfully defend their Euro 2022 title.

What are your thoughts on Russo’s progress with Arsenal this season? In my opinion, since Renee Slegers took over at the helm, Russo’s potential has really been unlocked.

