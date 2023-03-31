Could this Chelsea midfielder add value to Arsenal’s revolution?

The Arsenal midfield is one position that will probably see an upgrade this summer. Jorginho was signed in the winter, but the feeling is that he is not enough for Arsenal’s midfield revolution.

There is a feeling Arsenal might complete two midfield deals, one for their top target Declan Rice and the other still a mystery. Could this other mysterious midfielder be Mason Mount? As per Danny Murphy, Arsenal should consider adding the Chelsea star to their squad, as he is a player who could serve Arteta well.

“The fact is he is going to have a choice, because nearly all the big clubs are in for him,” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“They are in for him because they can see what a talent he is, he has just had a little bad spell.

“In terms of Mount, if you’re talking from a footballing perspective, which is where I’m at on it, I think he gets in Liverpool’s team, I think he gets in United’s team, I think he’d get really good game-time at Arsenal depending on how Xhaka and Partey stay fit. He could play in the attacking midfield role, play wide.

Mason Mount is at risk of leaving Chelsea in the summer. Chelsea and the attacking midfielder’s entourage have failed to agree on a new deal, with his deal expiring in the summer. Apparently Chelsea would be open to letting him leave for £50 million this summer.

If all goes well, Arteta could use about £150 million to rejuvenate his midfield. Considering what the two can do, that could be money well spent, don’t you think so?

