Could this Chelsea midfielder add value to Arsenal’s revolution?

The Arsenal midfield is one position that will probably see an upgrade this summer. Jorginho was signed in the winter, but the feeling is that he is not enough for Arsenal’s midfield revolution.
There is a feeling Arsenal might complete two midfield deals, one for their top target Declan Rice and the other still a mystery. Could this other mysterious midfielder be Mason Mount? As per Danny Murphy, Arsenal should consider adding the Chelsea star to their squad, as he is a player who could serve Arteta well.
“The fact is he is going to have a choice, because nearly all the big clubs are in for him,” Murphy said on talkSPORT.
“They are in for him because they can see what a talent he is, he has just had a little bad spell.
“In terms of Mount, if you’re talking from a footballing perspective, which is where I’m at on it, I think he gets in Liverpool’s team, I think he gets in United’s team, I think he’d get really good game-time at Arsenal depending on how Xhaka and Partey stay fit. He could play in the attacking midfield role, play wide.
Mason Mount is at risk of leaving Chelsea in the summer. Chelsea and the attacking midfielder’s entourage have failed to agree on a new deal, with his deal expiring in the summer. Apparently Chelsea would be open to letting him leave for £50 million this summer.
If all goes well, Arteta could use about £150 million to rejuvenate his midfield. Considering what the two can do, that could be money well spent, don’t you think so?
Ask yourself this, would we ever get even close to 50mil for a pretty average player on his last year of his contract? No
So why would we pay that. A Chelsea fan that I know put it quite well with respects to MM, “He’s not really great at anything, he just kind of runs around a lot but has no direction”
Oxlade-Chamberlain? Think he was not that special and in his last year. Think we got close to 50 for him and that’s a long time ago
35mil, and that was a mugging
Hope we pass on Mount, doesn’t really excel at anything except running around. Decent enough on the bench, but paying 50 million for average is asking to get mugged.
I doubt that hardly any Gooners at all would be less than outraged if we were honestly stupid enough to pay £50 mill for Mount.
But I am relaxed, as I know it won’t happen.
Just another excuse for an article, as ever.
I here everyone on mount. When he burst onto the science I didn’t rate him but as time went on I saw a good player remember guys he was a shoe for the England team at a point! I’ve seen him have some excellent games for Chelsea and you don’t just get picked for the England team for just running around. I hear himnand rice are good friends as well and i wonder if that would disrupt or make the two fight harder for the team and for each other if rice ends up with us. Hes young and with the right coach and team around him i think he will be a top player. Does sound like a long shot but as we know anything is possible. This would be thinking long term. xhaka and partey wont be player as they are forever
Maddison is a better player than Mount.