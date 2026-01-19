Could this finally be Arsenal’s season for a historic treble?

The words Arsenal and treble do not often go hand in hand, but could this season finally be different?

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently on course for a potential hat trick of silverware and are looking convincing across the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup, something they underlined once again earlier this week.

Despite only narrowly beating Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the League Cup semi final, Arsenal remain favourites to reach the final. A return tie awaits at the Emirates in early February, where the men in red and white will expect to finish the job with a loud and proud crowd of around 60,000 backing them.

Without Alejandro Garnacho’s superb individual moment of brilliance, there is a strong case that Arsenal could have come away with a clean sheet, with Chelsea largely kept at arm’s length for much of the contest.

Arsenal’s excellence was on show once again, with resilience proving key for Arteta’s side.

Arsenal’s domestic form suggests something special

Understandably, the Gunners have missed out on a treble of Premier League titles over the past three seasons, but this campaign feels different. For the majority of the season, Arsenal have sat top of the table and do not look like a side prone to dropping points easily.

They have lost fewer league games than any other team in the Premier League so far. Manchester City, who sit behind them, have lost double that amount, four defeats after 21 league matches.

While Arsenal may not lead the league in terms of goals scored, they currently sit second, which highlights a strong balance between attacking output and defensive stability.

That consistency has been the hallmark of Arteta’s Arsenal this season, with the team repeatedly finding ways to win even when performances have not been at their fluent best.

Cup momentum builds belief

Last Sunday, Arsenal began their FA Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, recording a 4-1 victory over Championship side Portsmouth in the third round. The visitors briefly stunned the Emirates crowd by scoring after just three minutes, forcing an immediate and powerful attacking response from the hosts.

Once Arsenal found their rhythm, the outcome was never really in doubt. The performance served as another reminder of their strength in knockout football.

Arsenal remain the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy 13 times. With that pedigree, belief naturally grows that this competition could once again end in red and white ribbons.

Only Manchester City and Manchester United have previously managed to secure a domestic treble. The question now is whether Arsenal can finally join that exclusive club.

Do you believe this is the season Arsenal finally complete a historic treble, or is it still too early to say?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

