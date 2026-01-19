Could this finally be Arsenal’s season for a historic treble?

The words Arsenal and treble do not often go hand in hand, but could this season finally be different?
Mikel Arteta’s side are currently on course for a potential hat trick of silverware and are looking convincing across the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup, something they underlined once again earlier this week.
Despite only narrowly beating Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the League Cup semi final, Arsenal remain favourites to reach the final. A return tie awaits at the Emirates in early February, where the men in red and white will expect to finish the job with a loud and proud crowd of around 60,000 backing them.
Without Alejandro Garnacho’s superb individual moment of brilliance, there is a strong case that Arsenal could have come away with a clean sheet, with Chelsea largely kept at arm’s length for much of the contest.
Arsenal’s excellence was on show once again, with resilience proving key for Arteta’s side.
Arsenal’s domestic form suggests something special
Understandably, the Gunners have missed out on a treble of Premier League titles over the past three seasons, but this campaign feels different. For the majority of the season, Arsenal have sat top of the table and do not look like a side prone to dropping points easily.
They have lost fewer league games than any other team in the Premier League so far. Manchester City, who sit behind them, have lost double that amount, four defeats after 21 league matches.
While Arsenal may not lead the league in terms of goals scored, they currently sit second, which highlights a strong balance between attacking output and defensive stability.
That consistency has been the hallmark of Arteta’s Arsenal this season, with the team repeatedly finding ways to win even when performances have not been at their fluent best.
Cup momentum builds belief
Last Sunday, Arsenal began their FA Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, recording a 4-1 victory over Championship side Portsmouth in the third round. The visitors briefly stunned the Emirates crowd by scoring after just three minutes, forcing an immediate and powerful attacking response from the hosts.
Once Arsenal found their rhythm, the outcome was never really in doubt. The performance served as another reminder of their strength in knockout football.
Arsenal remain the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy 13 times. With that pedigree, belief naturally grows that this competition could once again end in red and white ribbons.
Only Manchester City and Manchester United have previously managed to secure a domestic treble. The question now is whether Arsenal can finally join that exclusive club.
Do you believe this is the season Arsenal finally complete a historic treble, or is it still too early to say?
Let’s discuss in the comments.
Liam Harding
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
As if Garnacho was not a Chelsea player
On a serious note, one step after another.
I’m not going to touch the money.
One game at a time.
Correction. Arsenal have won the FAC 14x.
If you mean the proper treble that the Manchester clubs won then no , we are not at that stage yet
No
With this team, anything is possible. Let’s hope we achieve all there is to win come end of season.
One game at a time fellas. Personally, winning the Prem is the big one. Anything on top of that will be icing on the cake. Let’s not get carried away.
I don’t think we should be obsessed with meaningless records like a treble! What we need is a significant trophy such as EPL or Champions League. The other things, great as they are, will be a bonus. We have been yearning for a trophy of repute and in this case it is either EPL or Champions League. With our current squad and good strategy, these are realistic targets. However, it should be step by step. We should not get too carried away.
Both the manager and his players need to be determined to go all the way this time. Tomorrow’s game against Inter Milan will be a good assessment of our team’s readiness to go all the way in CL because last season they beat us at San Siro stadium. It is our performance in different games that will determine whether we have progressed or not.
Meaningless records with a treble !
What the actual ,lost for words .
Here comes my mantra again. One game and one competition at a time, and lets see where it leads us.
After every one whining after the Forest game we wouldn’t win anything this season with this team and Arteta in charge, now it’s being suggested we could be on for a possible treble, talk about fickle. Anyway I think we will do the quadruple 😉
The epl is looking likely for us to win, especially with the underperformance of the other teams, but it’s not over until it is over.
If we go by recent history, we might not win the league.
But if the boys get mature and break history then we might end up winning the league this year.
I hope and pray we do.
Let’s just go one match at a time.
Up next is Inter in the UCL and Man United in the EPL.
2 very tough matches that will test our strength and maturity especially the Man United match.
Hopefully we get a win against ManU, but I’m scared we might get a draw and drop points.
It’s important to remember that we are still under the impression that City will automatically romp to victory. Or Villa will not lose another home fixture when in such a possible season defining tie like they were against Everton
There is a default position that Arsenal will collapse, get flushed down the lav by Liverpool or Chelsea or the 2 just mentioned when they make a charge up the table. Our mentality is as fragile as everyone who thinks a collapse by the team is going to happen
A treble would be nice, but with the vagaries and lottery of cup draws, there are some ties, especially away, where we rightly won’t start as favourites.
It needs to be the league for Arsenal this season – everyone plays everyone home and away, there’s no arguing with it, no arguing who was best this football season.
A win in a cup final for another trophy is merely a bonus to the main prize.