Could this hotshot be Arsenal’s surprise summer signing to rival Jesus?

Gabriel Jesus hasn’t been himself in the last few weeks. He hasn’t been as influential as he was in his initial Arsenal days. This has left many questions about Arsenal’s strike. Many are starting to believe Jesus isn’t the long-term solution to Arsenal’s attack. There are speculations that Arsenal will be keen to recruit a top striker in the summer. Could Lois Openda be this?

According to the Mail, Arsenal have their eyes on him. The Lens striker is having a superb maiden season in Ligue 1. In 32 games, he’s managed 17 goals and three assists. His brilliant season has seen him attract a lot of interest in his services. He’s only been on the French side for a year, but it seems he isn’t going to stay there for long. However, Arsenal will have to buy him at a hefty price, as he still has four years until his current deal expires.

So why is Openda a striker Arsenal could break the bank for? He is young (23 years old), he is dominant, and almost every top club wants him. Other than that, at the start of April, his teammate, Adrien Thomasson, hinted at why after Len’s 2-1 win over Strasbourg.

“He’s so quick! It’s a real weapon for us,” he said via ligue1.com. “But even when he doesn’t have the ball, he keeps opponents busy and helps us move up the pitch; he’s very important to us.”

I am in favour of Arsenal signing another striker. Gabriel Jesus’ fans can crucify me in the comments section, but if Arteta sees fit to sign Openda, we can trust him. His signings have, at most times, been on point.

Darren N

Watch Arteta refuse to give up on title after Man City defeat – “There are still 5 games to play, it’s not over…”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…