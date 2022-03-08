Could this Man United star be the answer to Arteta’s striker problem?

It must be said that many Arsenal fans cannot help but be worried about the lack of strikers at the club since the departure of Aubameyang. It doesn’t help that our only two recognised Number 9’s are currently Eddie Nketiah and Alex Lacazette, who have only scored 3 goals between them all season.

Furthermore, both of those players look likely to be moving on this summer unless Mikel Arteta can persuade one of them to sign an extension, so who will be scoring our goals in the next campaign?

One hitman that is likely to be on the market this summer is Man United’s Marcus Rashford, whose contract at Old Trafford runs out in 2023 and is finding very little game time this season. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is unhappy under Rangnick, with this tweet…..

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

One thing is sure, Rashford’s talent is wasted sitting on the bench, and considering he is just 24 years of age but is vastly experienced, he ticks all the boxes in the profile of players that Arteta is targetting, and if Arsenal beat Man United to the Champions League places I am sure he would love to join Arteta’s revolution.

What do you think Gooners? Could Rashford do the job for Arsenal?

