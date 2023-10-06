Could this Newcastle winger be an alternative target as backup for Bukayo Saka?

Bukayo Saka may miss our next few games due to an injury he picked up in Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League loss to Lens on Tuesday night. Saka only played 34 minutes of our defeat against the Ligue 1 team in that game. He made an impact in the few minutes he was on the pitch in that contest, assisting our only goal of the game.

Saka is without a doubt our most trustworthy player, and he is without a doubt one of the best wingers Europe has to offer.

It is worth mentioning that he has started all of our last 85 league games, but it could be our undoing; he may now miss our most important game this Saturday, when Manchester City comes to town for a Premier League battle that will undoubtedly have an impact on the title chase.

While we wait for word on Saka’s fitness, one thing is certain: we will need to solve the dilemma that Saka’s absence could place us in with a new signing during the winter transfer window.

All the talk is about Pedro Neto, but don’t you believe Miguel Almiron could be a good fit for our right wing?

Why the Newcastle winger?

1. He has an eye for goal; he scores goals.

The Paraguayan is a good goal scorer; there’s no doubt about that. That was clear in the PSG versus Newcastle game, where he scored to help the Magpies stun the French giants. 4-1. Of his stats, last season he scored 11 goals in 34 games and assisted 2 others; this season he already has 2 goals in 7 games.

2. He’s a dribbler who’s ready to take on fullbacks.

We love Saka for his directness; he’s keen to take on left-backs, dribbling past them to create chances for our team. Almiron could offer us, in Saka’s absence, the right to sign him. The Newcastle winger’s left foot can cut through defences and make us dangerous going forward.

3. He’s a winner.

We need players with a winning mentality for a successful title run, and Miguel Almiron fits the criteria.

Newcastle’s winger’s brilliance has been a key ingredient in the club’s return to form and ability to challenge and return to the Champions League.

It is obvious that Arsenal requires a player to support Saka on the right wing, and Miguel Almiron is one player who can contribute quality to our squad.

Daniel O