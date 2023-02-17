Could this Spanish international free-agent be the perfect backup to Bukayo Saka

According to reports a few days ago, Marco Asensio’s agents flew to the UK to meet with the 26-year-old’s Premier League suitors, including Arsenal. There has been no disclosure about how these discussions transpired, but the belief is that no news is good news. Anyway, why is Asensio in this situation where his agent is looking for a new home for him? The Real Madrid winger’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires this summer.

Talks about him extending his contract have been ongoing for some time, but they have yet to bear fruit, as the La Liga giants are unwilling to meet the demands Asensio has made to extend his contract. This situation puts him on the verge of becoming a free agent this summer. Carlo Ancelotti’s latest comments suggest that Real Madrid may have accepted Asensio’s potential departure.

“He looks good to me, so I don’t know if he stays or not. Maybe he does, maybe he doesn’t. I don’t care much,” said Ancelloti about Asensio and his Real Madrid future as per the Express.

“We have some important challenges this season. The most important thing is that he contributes like last year.

“Let him continue as he is doing now. Then the club makes the most appropriate decision in the end.”

Anyone who has seen Asensio play knows that he is a player who, on a good day, can perform miracles on the field. Bukayo Saka doesn’t have a perfect replacement, but you’re not telling me Asensio can’t be this.

However, Arsenal will need to keep an eye on his situation because many other top clubs will be keeping an eye on him, ready to pounce if the Spaniard becomes available.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH Mikel Arteta discusses the Man City defeat and the reasons why we lost the game..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids