Could this trophy-winning Arsenal loanee be ready to step up to the first team squad?

With some Gunners coming to terms with the prospect of another season without a trophy, one of our own has had the opposite feeling.

Arthur Okonkwo is on loan at Sturm Graz who on Sunday lifted the Austrian Cup.

Currently 2nd in Bundesliga he could even be on course for a domestic double.

With a clean sheet in the Final and two successful saves in a penalty shootout earlier in the competition, our keeper has more than contributed.

The Englishman was originally sent to Crewe as part of his development. Having impressed with 10 clean sheets in 26 outings for the ‘Alex’ he was recalled by Arsenal in January when Sturm Graz made contact.

Living and winning things in Austria is quite a life experience for a 21-year-old, more exciting than working near the bottom of League Two.

A GK is a position that many say you don’t find your peak till your past 30, so the youngster has time on his side.

Yet, it puts pressure on Matt Turner in competition for who should be Ramsdale’s understudy.

After a mistake in Portugal, the American wasn’t trusted for the second leg of our last 16 Europa League tie. Given he had been our ‘cup keeper’ up to that point, this was Arteta not having faith in him when an occasion had proper jeopardy at stake.

So, it’s hard to gauge what our manager’s opinion is on the 28-year-olds first year in English Football?

Is being Arsenal’s second choice keeper got an opening coming up?

What we do know is as part of our youth set up since the age of 8, Okonkwo has a big reputation within the game. He’s been deemed good enough to be on the bench in the Prem before and has represented England at all underage groups.

Some of his peers on loan have experienced relegation, so don’t underestimate the honour of lifting silverware so early in his career.

I often talk about mentality being crucial in sport.

Winning honours so young can only make a youngster stronger?

Congratulations Okonkwo.

Remember the name!

Dan

Arteta’s Arsenal v Chelsea Preview – Arteta says we are happy where we are but admits that “We still have a lot to do”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…