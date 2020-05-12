Could Thomas Partey be this summer’s Pepe deal for Arsenal?

Thomas Partey: Another Nicolas Pépé? by AI

Last summer will go down in Arsenal lore as one of the most memorable transfer periods of recent times. Ridiculed and mocked by internet minions and skeptics, Arsenal nevertheless ended up mopping up top talents from everywhere around Europe, none as suspenseful nor victorious as a certain mercurial French winger, Nicolas Pépé.

This season, inevitably, the crickets have come out again, chirping in derision at the increasing rumours of Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Thomas Partey is having a real breakout season. From Madrid derbies to the infamous Anfield heist, the Ghanaian midfielder is putting his name on every lip out there, breaking out of the “underrated” mould with increasing force.

There are some striking similarities with his and Nicolas Pépé’s transfer situation. He’s an accessible top talent in a position of need for Arsenal. He has a low wage pay and has been at one club for a while now. Approaching the apex of his playing career, Partey must be looking for a huge pay raise. At 26 and on top of the world, there is no better time to lust after a London club.

While a premium fee has been attached to his name, it is still not out of Arsenal’s capabilities yet. And with an increasingly squad player like Alexandre Lacazette heavily desired by Atletico Madrid, a swap deal is not impossible. It seems eerily possible. While there might be competition from elsewhere, you have to take into account that we are based in a very attractive city and capable of offering great pay to players from other leagues. And there’s the fact that when Arsenal knock, it’s different from other clubs, too.

With a new manager and a new project which the board presumably want to support, it is very possible that Thomas Partey will be Arteta’s own Nicolas Pépé, transfer-wise.

We can all only hope that the links are true and Raul “the Great” Sanllehi can work out a fantastic acquisition deal in our favour. It will only get better from here onward.

Agboola Israel