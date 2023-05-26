Could Thomas Partey help Arsenal to sign Ajax contract rebel?

If I asked you to name the best attacking midfielders that caught your attention in the Qatar World Cup, Mohammed Kudus would be one of them. Kudus “was introduced” to the world in a World Cup Group H round 2 clash between Ghana and South Korea.

The Ajax midfielder wowed the crowd. His dominance in that game, scoring a brace to help Ghana defeat the Asian nation 3-2, etched his name on the transfer target list of clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United. Arsenal was believed to be interested in signing him during the winter transfer season and had planned to use his national teammate, Thomas Partey, to persuade him to join.

“Arsenal are set to hijack any possible move, with Thomas Partey seen as the man to convince Mohammed Kudus to the club,” wrote Ghana Soccer Net. But the move didn’t go through. As the summer transfer window nears, Kudus’ agent has said that his client is eager to change teams.

“I think it is best for both Ajax and Mohammed that he makes a transfer now. Now is the right time,” Kudus’ agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, told De Telegraaf. “He has ignored a proposal to extend his contract until the summer of 2026.”

Arsenal has been mentioned as a possible destination. The sum of roughly £50 million to Ajax for the Ghana international will be easy to pay; the tricky part will entice him to join, with Man United and even Newcastle also capable of affording that price.

Erik Ten Hag’s previous contacts with the player might easily persuade him to join Manchester United. If Arsenal is confident they want Kudus, they must use Thomas Partey, as intended, to persuade his national teammate to join.

