Could Timber be the perfect partner for Martinelli, like Saka and White on the right flank?

Martinelli needs a run in the side with Timber behind him!

I still remember the very first Article I wrote for Just Arsenal; it was a piece on what might be needed to unlock our Brazilian Starman after a fairly quiet campaign last season by his standards. I remember stating that Riccardo Calafiori might prove to be an indirect fix to his form given his profile and the roles he might be able to play behind the Brazilian.

Four games into the new campaign and we’re finally getting glimpses of the Martinelli we all know and love in the game against spurs. However, it wasn’t because of our new recruit that he impressed, it was in my opinion because of the presence of Jurrien Timber starting behind him in left back. They both combined impressively well at times with it creating a few inroads into the spur’s penalty area most of the time. I suspect this support/combination played a crucial part in his performance; he won an impressive 6 dribbles along with providing two key passes in the game against spurs in his best performance in an Arsenal shirt for a while.

Nevertheless there were still times in the game where you can’t help but criticize his decision making in front of goal, the instance when he fired a tame effort at Vicario while through on goal perfectly exemplifies his poor decision making at times, when the best play he could have done was to push forward a bit before the shot or squaring the ball to Bukayo Saka for a tap in. These poor decisions along with inconsistencies, was the reason why Leandro Trossard was preferred over him for the most part of last season.

However, the Timber dynamic in the Spurs game could be what allows us to see the very best of Gabi Martinelli for the remainder of this early campaign. Just as seen on our right side, the immense impact that White’s support has on Bukayo Saka’s play on the right it will therefore do our left-winger the world of good if he can form a similarly strong understanding with Jurrien Timber.

Foundations for a strong understanding between the two was laid in the North London derby as they both helped each other at both ends of the pitch with Martinelli in particular providing cover at the back by defending against one of spurs’ narrow fullbacks and sometimes their winger, this made him end the game with 3 clearances, 3 tackles and an astonishing 10 ground duels won.

Regardless of the signing of Raheem Sterling I think Mikel Arteta should give the pair a run in the side together. With a run of games under their belts, a fruitful partnership will hopefully be formed that will hopefully provide us with the same Joy as Saka and White on the right.

Furthermore, with the presence of Rice on the left Channel along with those two, we might be a step closer to achieving the perfect balance we’ve been craving on the pitch.

Would a long-term partnership of these three be a success or not?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

