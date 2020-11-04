Could Torreira play his way back into Arteta’s plans?

Will Torreira’s loan spell be an eye opener for Arteta?

After his loan move over the summer transfer window, questions were raised on just what sort of impact Lucas Torreira would make ahead of his move to Atletico Madrid.

Forward on one month and all of those people who have said he would be a bit-part player and has only gone to Madrid to fill the void that Thomas Partey left, may well be sitting up and taking a very good look at their comments, as he has pretty quickly managed to prove them wrong.

He has been a key player in Simeone’s side so far, whether that is as a starter or coming off the bench, he is showing why Arsenal bought him in the first place. And it does seem as though Madrid are not suffering from the loss of Partey as Torreira has pretty much slotted into that void rather comfortably.

Starting on the bench for Madrid over the weekend, he managed to come on and score his first goal in their 3-1 win against Osasuna.

Although Atletico were already winning the game, it could be said Torreira’s goal didn’t mean anything, however, ask the player and he will tell you any goal is an achievement in your career. And so he had the final say in the game with his control inside the area setting himself up to rifle the ball into the top-right corner.

So what remains to be seen if he keeps up this record of making an impact in the side is whether Arteta will bring him back to Arsenal and use him, or whether he will let him go permanently to Atletico or any other club.

I believe the loan move for Torreira will really bring out the best in him and may even make Arteta consider keeping him when he returns.

I have always liked Torreira and believe he has a lot of potential, so rather than losing someone who knows the club well and on top of that having to find the funds to get another player who will need time to adjust, why wouldn’t you keep a player that looks like he will have a rather successful loan spell and could come back as a player that we are possibly going to be looking for in the summer transfer window? Gooners?

Shenel Osman