Arsenal Debate: Could Trossard and Jesus start together in Arteta’s attacking trio?

Following Gabriel Jesus’ injury during the Qatar World Cup, Arteta switched his offence week after week until he discovered the ideal combination, which has seen Leandro Trossard play as the No. 9. But, just as Trossard has begun to shine as Arsenal’s number 9, Arteta’s primary attacker, Jesus, has returned.

The major question for Arteta now is whether he will stick with Trossard or turn to Jesus. Continuing to play Trossard may end up making him “undroppable”. Hence, Mikel Arteta may either employ squad rotation heavily or tweak his system to allow both versatile attackers to play.

Jesus-Trosard-Saka in attack could be bad news to Arsenal’s opponents. It is uncertain if Arteta will go this way, but if he does, Trossard has already hinted that Jesus could get the best out of his game when he said, via NBC Sports, “Like I said, he is a top player, and he has contributed already a lot for Arsenal. And you can see his presence makes others better as well. We need everyone, and it’s great to have him back.”

Will Arteta ever launch an assault involving Jesus, Trossard, and, most likely, Saka? We’ll have to wait and see if he does. Lastly, just when many anticipated that Arsenal would falter, they have emerged with new legs and new concepts. The return of Jesus and the emergence of Trossard provide Arteta with multiple options.

Who would you pick as the ideal front three if you had to leave out Trossard, Martinelli, Saka or Jesus?

Daniel O

————————-

8 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Very difficult choice because all are good players.

    I would have picked Martinelli out but he is currently our highest goal scorer.

    I guess Arteta just has to rotate them efficiently.

    Jesus is not yet fully fit so he should be coming in from the bench in the second half.

    Trossard.

    Martinelli. Ødegaard. Saka.

    Xhaka. Partey.

    Zinchenko. Gabriel. Saliba. White.

    Ramsdale.

    SUBS – Jesus, Jorginho, Smith-Rowe, Tierney

    Reply

  2. Of course they can start together, because Trossard’s main position is LW. I bet he can even play in Xhaka’s or Odegaard’s position

    But my ideal front-three would be Jesus, Martinelli and Saka

    Reply

  3. It’s clear Saka more than anyone needs a rest. Desperately. We could have Martinelli, Jesus, Trossard occasionally. Still a force to be reckoned with.

    Reply

  5. Yes, Saka requires some rest to recoup some energy. Having said that though, I also think rotation could be used to make everyone up to the sharpness to the benefit of the team.

    Reply

  6. I think it would be 💡 to start all 4 against top 6 teams,with Trossard as CM and Xhaka in as Sub, we need a minimum of 4 box to box as players,

    Reply

  7. Arsenal could permutate any three of Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli & Saka and always come up with a good attacking/goal-scoring trio.

    Reply

  8. Arsenal could permutate Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli & Saka and always come up with a good attacking/goal-scoring trio.

    Reply

