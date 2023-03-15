Arsenal Debate: Could Trossard and Jesus start together in Arteta’s attacking trio?

Following Gabriel Jesus’ injury during the Qatar World Cup, Arteta switched his offence week after week until he discovered the ideal combination, which has seen Leandro Trossard play as the No. 9. But, just as Trossard has begun to shine as Arsenal’s number 9, Arteta’s primary attacker, Jesus, has returned. The major question for Arteta now is whether he will stick with Trossard or turn to Jesus.



Continuing to play Trossard may end up making him “undroppable”. Hence, Mikel Arteta may either employ squad rotation heavily or tweak his system to allow both versatile attackers to play.

🗣️| Mikel Arteta on who Gabriel Jesus could replace in the starting XI:

⁰“Now he needs to earn his place like anyone else in the team. “We have alternatives that can play in different positions and we have different roles to fill in relation to the chemistry of the players and… https://t.co/OTb9yyeviE pic.twitter.com/i0VW1fygpP — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) March 12, 2023

Jesus-Trosard-Saka in attack could be bad news to Arsenal’s opponents. It is uncertain if Arteta will go this way, but if he does, Trossard has already hinted that Jesus could get the best out of his game when he said, via NBC Sports, “Like I said, he is a top player, and he has contributed already a lot for Arsenal. And you can see his presence makes others better as well. We need everyone, and it’s great to have him back.” Will Arteta ever launch an assault involving Jesus, Trossard, and, most likely, Saka? We’ll have to wait and see if he does. Lastly, just when many anticipated that Arsenal would falter, they have emerged with new legs and new concepts. The return of Jesus and the emergence of Trossard provide Arteta with multiple options. Who would you pick as the ideal front three if you had to leave out Trossard, Martinelli, Saka or Jesus?

