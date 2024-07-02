Could Turkish left back Kadioglu be the settled left back Arsenal desperately need?

Arsenal are looking to sign a left-back specialist to help them sort out the left side of their defence. It’s intriguing that Mikel Arteta hasn’t settled on one left-back since he took over. Over the years, Mikel Arteta has alternated between Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Cedric Soares, Oleksander Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jakub Kiwior; rumours even suggest that he may test out Jurrien Timber next season.

Surely a player needs to finally nail the left-back position, and perhaps that will happen next season. Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce is one left-back that the Gunners are keen to sign to bolster the position, according to gossip columns. It was even thought that the fullback had agreed to join Arsenal. Although the transfer didn’t happen so far, there has been a significant update on the situation.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal and Manchester United both scouted Kadioglu while he was playing at the Euros. Many people were intrigued by the Turkish attacking midfielder, who transformed into a full-back, excelling on both wings.

As the left back, being able to invert or overlap allowed him to affect Fenerbahce’s play, scoring three goals and assisting five others in 51 appearances.

Like Arsenal, Manchester United is rumored to be interested in signing a left-back, potentially sparking a transfer battle for Kadioglu. Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, in addition to Arsenal and United, are also interested in the player.

According to reports, Jose Mourinho’s Turkish giants are reluctant to sell the 24-year-old, and they could allow his departure if a club is willing to part with roughly £25 million.

