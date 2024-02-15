Could Vieira be Arsenal’s secret weapon against his old club FC Porto?

It appears that Mikel Arteta has received some good news as one of his playmakers, Fabio Vieira, who is set to return from injury just in time for Arsenal’s Champions League challenge to restart. This will surely give Arteta a much-needed boost.

A couple of things have tried to mess up Arsenal’s decent league season. Injuries and their struggles in front of goal are those setbacks.

Based on the past four games, it seems like the Gunners have rediscovered their knack for scoring goals.

There are still some injuries to be concerned about. Fabio Vieira, Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Oleksander Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, and Gabriel Jesus couldn’t make it to the Arsenal squad for the 6-0 victory against West Ham.

Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, and Ethan Nwaneri got some playing time on Saturday because Arsenal’s bench was seriously lacking in options.

There’s an interesting development with Fabio Vieira that we may look forward to. Simon Collings reports that the 24-year-old is keen to be in the squad for Arsenal’s Champions League last-16 game against FC Porto.

Vieira once made a significant impact in the game against Fulham on match day 3. He came off the bench and had a hand in turning the game around. He won a penalty, which Saka successfully converted, and also assisted Nketiah’s goal. The match ended in a rather underwhelming 2-2 draw, but it showed. a glimpse of what Vieira can offer.

The Portuguese star really shines when he’s strategically placed in an attacking midfielder role, showcasing his knack for converting passes into goals, which is just one of his many impressive qualities. He hasn’t been able to feature in Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad since November 11th.

But the Arsenal boss will have him ready to go in the games ahead, probably starting next week. With his past experience at FC Porto, and deep inside knowledge of how the team sets up, Vieira could prove to be a valuable asset for the Gunners in their upcoming Champions League round-of-16 clash with FC Porto.

Daniel O

