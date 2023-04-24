Could Vlahovic still be the answer to Arsenal’s striker problems?

Why is Dusan Vlahovic special to Arsenal? Could He Be Their Dream Striker?

Dusan Vlahovic must be a special player in the eyes of Arsenal’s decision-makers because they still want him after his rejection. The Gunners identified the Serbian as the heir to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter of 2022. The club was willing to pay Fiorentina’s asking price in order to lure him to North London. However, just as they were about to complete the transfer, the striker and his agents pushed for a move to Juventus, turning down a move to Arsenal.

Many Gunners fans felt duped by the striker’s actions and probably believe he is a player the club should never consider again. However, it appears that Arsenal’s decision-makers never gave up on Vlahovic joining Arteta’s project, according to sources from Italy, who also indicate Juventus is willing to offload him for £80 million.

With Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, and even Flo Balogun, Arsenal’s attack force is at its finest in years. One may argue that Arsenal’s offence is sufficient and does not require any improvements. But the Evening Standard ran a report a few weeks ago in which they claimed Arteta felt he didn’t have a physical striker, hence his mission to get one in the summer.

Dusan Vlahovic has been named as one such striker. With Juventus struggles off the field, there will probably be a mass clearout in the summer, and Vlahovic moving to Arsenal looks like a likely cause of that. In 20 appearances, many as a sub, Vlahovic has managed eight league goals this term.

He has potential, and I wish he knew earlier that Arteta was the man who would get him to reach his limits instead of being set on Juventus last year….

Daniel O

