Could we see an Arsenal Women combo of Russo & Miedema against Everton today?

If there is one position where Arsenal Women have a lot of great options, it is in attack.

Caitlin Foord, Lina Hurtig (injured), Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Cloe Lacasse, and Stina Blackstenius are all excellent choices there.

However, prior to the mid-season break, the attack was accused of being ineffective in front of the goal. Many of us believe Jonas Eidevall needs to find his ideal attacking system ASAP.

Our Swedish tactician, Eidevall, has been giving it some thought; prior to the Everton game, he disclosed something that could improve Arsenal’s fortunes. He has intimated that he is looking for the best attacking combo, the best No. 10 and No. 9 relationship, to propel his team to victory, and he hinted an Alessia Russo and Vivianne Miedema partnership could be that.

Noting his plan to revolutionize his assault by discovering the ideal playmaker-striker relationship, the Arsenal manager stated:

“Like I said after the game, I think we have a lot of really interesting match-ups if we start with the nine and ten relationship that we play. They can complement each other in many different ways, and it’s important for us to try to find what is the best connection and the best relationship depending on what game state and opponents we are playing against. If we speak specifically about Viv and Alessia, they’re two very good technical players; both have great game intelligence and should be able to use movements in space in a very efficient way together.”

The combination of Russo & Miedema might be catastrophic for rivals. If they click, I don’t see why Arsenal would struggle in front of the goal then..

Are you, like many others, looking forward to the Russo-Miedema partnership? Maybe we’ll see Eidevall use this combo today against Everton?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

