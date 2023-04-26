Could we see Arsenal v Chelsea in UEFA Women’s Champions League Final? by Michelle

Arsenal Women have won 15 league titles, 14 Women’s FA Cups, 6 Women’s League Cups, 10 Women’s National League Cups, 5 Women’s FA Community Shields, and are the only English club to have won the UEFA Women’s Champions League, back in 2007. However, Arsenal have not reached the semi-finals since 2012-13 season, 10 years ago.

Chelsea have won 4 Women’s FA Cups, 2 Women’s League Cup titles, and were Women’s FA Community Shield winners in 2020. They reached their first UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in 2021, where they were defeated by Barcelona Femení – their current semi-final competitors.

Last weekend, Chelsea and Arsenal competed in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals 1st leg – this is the first time in history that these UK clubs have reached the semi-finals in the UWCL together.

Chelsea lost 0-1 to Barcelona in their 1st leg fixture at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, in front of 27,697 supporters, setting a new UK Women’s Champions League attendance record. The Blues still have everything to play for in their return leg in Barcelona. The return leg Barcelona v Chelsea takes place tomorrow, 27th April, kick-off 17:45, but it may be a difficult battle for Chelsea, with a crowd of around 90,000 Barcelona supporters filling the stadium. Do you think Chelsea can reach the Final in Eindhoven?

Arsenal played their 1st leg against Wolfsburg, securing a 2-2 draw, away from home on Sunday and the club have already sold 50,000 tickets for the return leg against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 1st, kick-off 17:45 UK. Tickets are still available to purchase here. Arsenal have had a season of injuries, from top goalscorers Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema before the winter break, to captain Kim Little and vice-captain (and captain of the Lionesses) Leah Williamson within the last week, amidst numerous other key players. but with resilience they have battled through to reach this stage of the competition. Do you think Arsenal can reach the Final in Eindhoven?

The last time Arsenal met Chelsea was in the Conti Cup Final in March when Arsenal, as the underdogs, beat Chelsea 3-1 to lift the silverware in March. Imagine if they meet again in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final in Eindhoven!?

I think Chelsea and Arsenal have a good chance of securing the semi-final wins that they need to reach the UWCL Final but, of the two, I think our Gunners tenacity and sheer resilience in the face of adversity, are the more likely to reach the Final – particularly as they are starting from a draw in the 1st leg and with Arsenal fans lifting the roof on the Emirates in support of this amazing team!

One thing’s for sure, having 2 UK teams reach this stage of this competition can only be good news for women’s football in the UK.

What are your thoughts? How likely do you think an Arsenal v Chelsea Champions League Final is?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

