Could we see more of Beth Mead today as Arsenal Women face Man City?

Jonas Eidevall got one of his “attacking weapons”, Beth Mead, back before the international break, which was amazing. Mead has been an asset to Arsenal in her last two full seasons, scoring 15 goals and assisting 16 times in 43 WSL appearances.

Since her return to the pitch after recovering from an ACL injury, the 28-year-old has played only 27 minutes, clocking 3 minutes in the 2-1 triumph over Aston Villa, in which she assisted Alessia Russo’s winner, and 24 minutes in the 2-1 win over Bristol City.

If there is a pattern to how Mead is being introduced back to the team from injury, one thing is obvious: she will likely play more than 24 minutes against Manchester City today. Mead should have returned to regular football by the next women’s international break in December.

After the game against Manchester City today, Arsenal have a lot of games in which Eidevall could play Beth and help her find full match fitness.

As she stated a few weeks ago, the Euro 2022 golden boot winner & player of the tournament wants to play for England again.

“I am ready to compete,” Beth said of her possible return to the international stage. “If Sarina [Wiegman] thinks so or not is a different story. But in my own head, I am ready to compete.

“I am a hopeful person. Hopefully I get a chance to speak to Sarina at some point in the next few days and we will go from there. Unfortunately I am not a mind reader, I don’t know where her brain is at the moment!”

With Mead on a mission to return to international football in December, when the England Lionesses play the Netherlands and Scotland, Gooners could be in for a treat!