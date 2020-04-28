Could we see William Saliba make a premature return to Arsenal?

The French Ligue 1 has just been cancelled after the French Government ruled out the restarting of any sporting event until at least September. Could this bring William Saliba back to Arsenal sooner than first expected?

This move by the French will come as a major blow for PSG who are 12 points clear on the French league table and they are already in the next round of the Champions League.

The Gunners loaned out Saliba to Saint Etienne for the season after they signed him last summer. He was just 18 when he signed for us and the deal agreed meant that he would remain in France for a season and continue his development.

He helped his side reach a French cup final after recovering from a persistent injury. However, he could be set to make a premature return to the Emirates.

The French league has been cancelled after the country’s Prime Minister stated that no sporting event would take place before September.

This means that players can go on holiday or return to their parent side if they on loan.

Mikel Arteta hasn’t had the chance to meet Saliba as he became Arsenal manager after the season had begun. He may ask for the Frenchman to report to training so he can see him up close.

However, Saliba could not play any competitive game for the Gunners as he wasn’t registered to play for them this season.

Arsenal will be glad to get some help from him before this season finishes, but we have to wait until next season to see him in action for the Gunners.