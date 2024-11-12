Could William Saliba turn down Real Madrid if Arsenal are offered an astonomical transfer fee

William Saliba is certainly a key component in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal project. The Frenchman, who exudes calmness, security, and composure, is the heartbeat of Arsenal’s defense.

His defensive play is a masterpiece; he refrains from diving into tackles. He takes his time, stays composed, uses his physical presence, and effortlessly snatches the ball away.

The Gunners’ defender has undoubtedly amazed top clubs, prompting them to explore potential strategies to steal him from them.

Intriguingly, a shocking revelation has emerged about Saliba from France. According to French outlet Le10Sport, Real Madrid has shown interest in the Arsenal defender. And Saliba views a transfer to Madrid as an opportunity that is simply too enticing to pass up.

They reported: Like a fish in water at Arsenal, William Saliba is not indifferent to the interest of Real Madrid. In his eyes, it is difficult not to listen or even consider joining such a project.

Such claims might cause concern among Gooners, but is that warranted? I believe Arsenal fans should be worried. Naturally, any news outlet would want to suggest that a top player aspires to join a prestigious club like Real Madrid; after all, which player wouldn’t be interested in playing for them?

Saliba’s unwillingness to turn down Real Madrid’s interest does not necessarily mean that he will leave the Emirates Stadium. If he achieves glory with Arsenal by winning the Premier League and, ideally, the Champions League, he might find satisfaction in remaining in North London.

That being said, Arsenal’s dip in form in recent weeks prevents us from fully appreciating the outstanding individual performances some of our Gunners are delivering. Well, while he may not be in the spotlight, William Saliba is enjoying a solid league campaign; 11 games into the season, he’s completed 25 tackles and is yet to be dribbled past.

Surely he isn’t a player Arsenal would want to lose; in fact, the North Londoners would do everything to keep him at the club longer.

Saliba’s current contract with Arsenal expires in 2027.

Darren N

