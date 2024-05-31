Could Women’s World Cup & Ballon D’Or winner Bonmati turn London Red or Blue?

This summer, Aitana Bonmati, a 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner, a Women’s Champions League winner and the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year, enters the final year of her deal with Barcelona Femeni.

We ran a story last month on how pleased Bonmati is with the WSL, commending the playing style of clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City.

“Arsenal and Man City are good teams that can play with the ball, and these kinds of teams are searching for players who can play this kind of football. Who [better] to do that than Spanish players?” Bonmati said.

Arsenal Women already have one World Cup winning Spanish international in their squad – defender Laia Codina who signed for the club last summer. And there are many reports suggesting that Arsenal are on the verge of closing in on a deal with another Spanish World Cup champion, Mariona Caldentey, which would be a major boost to the Arsenal front-line, after Vivianne Miedema departs the club at the end of her contract.

Could Arsenal be ready to entice Aitana Bonmati to sign for the club in the summer? There’s no hint of that deal anywhere at the moment. In fact, it is disappointing to see that Chelsea Women are making every effort to sign the World Cup star.

The Blues may desire Bonmati, but it is unclear whether she wants to join them. Although the Spaniard’s desires remain unclear, Arsenal fans should hold out some hope that the club could at least match Chelsea’s bid. Bonmati is the type of player that any die-hard Arsenal supporter would drive to the Emirates, by themselves if necessary, just to see her play..

However, it is alleged that her Barcelona contract includes a €3 million release clause. Can Arsenal or Chelsea afford that?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….