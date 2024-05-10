Could WSL Final Day, Arsenal v Brighton Women, be Gunners final day at Meadow Park too?

WSL Final Day takes place on Saturday 18th May, with all WSL games taking place at 4PM UK. 3rd placed Arsenal Women will welcome 9th placed Brighton Seagulls to Meadow Park for their final WSL clash of the season, but will it be Arsenal’s final game at Meadow Park? Will they switch to playing all of their home games at Emirates Stadium next season.

Arsenal Women played a higher percentage of their WSL home games at Emirates Stadium this season, than they did at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. The club have seen huge increases in attendance figures through 2023-24, for the Arsenal Women, including back-to-back sellouts at N5, against Manchester United and arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, Arsenal Women hold the top 6 of all WSL attendances, with 4 of these recorded in this season alone. That tells us that 4 of the 6 home games Arsenal Women played at Emirates this season were super successful..

Leicester City (King Power Stadium) and relegated WSL side Bristol City (Ashton Gate) have both made their primary, bigger stadiums, the permanent homes of their women’s teams. Why shouldn’t Arsenal follow suit, especially with such figures to support a full-time move?

Should Emirates Stadium be Arsenal Women’s home next season?

Beth Mead on Emirates Stadium “We want to make it our fortress”

Even Arsenal’s game against 10th placed Leicester, at the Emirates, sold 40,000+ tickets – I think the powers that be, at Arsenal, must be pretty impressed by that.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Would you miss Borehamwood? Personally, I love the atmosphere at the Emirates. I don’t think you can beat it..

Michelle M

