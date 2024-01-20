Could this Dutch international be the answer to Arsenal’s scoring problems?

Arsenal’s interest in Xavi Simons may have RB Leipzig concerned. PSG’s Xavi Simons, who is on loan to RB Leipzig, is progressively establishing himself as one of the best playmakers around.

The 20-year-old Dutch international has been in terrific form this season, contributing 15 goals in 26 outings (across all competitions). That’s six goals and nine assists.

The Bundesliga side may begin to believe they must persuade PSG to sell him to them on a permanent basis.

However, the Germans will have to beat a number of teams to win the Dutch international’s signature. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are reportedly in the running, although neither is likely to offer a threat in that transfer. Arsenal, on the other hand, might pose a significant threat, considering the belief Premier League clubs have a willingness to spend money to sign players they want.

“Bayern have him on the list, but I think for this summer, they have many players on the list for this position, and Simons will be particularly expensive if PSG would be prepared to sell him,” the head of football at the BILD Group informed CaughtOffside in an exclusive update on Simon’s transfer race.

“So I think there will be other clubs that also knock on the door; Leipzig have heard of Bayern’s interest and interest from Arsenal. This could be one of the clubs.

“There are also rumors of Barcelona, but they have no money! Rumours of Inter Milan… I also think this wouldn’t be a No. 1 option.”

It remains to be seen whether PSG will sell their promising attacker this summer. Hopefully they do, and Arsenal signs the Dutch sensation. Arsenal’s midfield might benefit from a dribbler like him. Their ball progression with him would be extremely dangerous for opponents. Odegaard would also be more free when he has someone to share the offensive midfield duties.

Do you think that Xavi Simons could be the answer to Arsenal’s problems?

Daniel O

