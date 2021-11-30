Could Xhaka and Lokonga be the new midfield partnership? (Opinion)

Granit Xhaka is currently sidelined with injury, while Albert Sambi Lokonga impresses in his place, but could that mean that Thomas Partey is at risk of dropping to the Arsenal bench?

The Gunners have been in top form in recent months, overturning our dreadful start of the season to become contenders for the top four.

This run of form has mostly come in the absence of Xhaka however, with the Swiss international having played just 82 minutes of our win over Tottenham, as well as playing in our three losses at the beginning of the term.

Lokonga put in a Man of the Match performance in our most recent win over Newcastle as he continues to impress since joining in the summer, while question marks remain over Thomas Partey’s ability to stay fit, as well as find the level of consistency we would have liked.

The Express seems to believe that Arteta’s preference for Granit Xhaka will see him walk straight back into the team when fit, but I believe there is too much football left to play to decide the pecking order.

While I admit the Belgian’s performance at the weekend was thoroughly impressive, I don’t actually believe he is yet to do enough to be considered ahead of either Xhaka or Partey in the pecking order.

Do you believe Xhaka will walk straight back into the team? Where does Lokonga fit in the pecking order?

Patrick