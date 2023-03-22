Could Zinchenko get the vote as Arsenal’s signing of the season so far?

What a rewarding season for Gooners! After years of just not quite being up there, they finally have the pleasure of watching their team fight for the PL title. With 10 games until the end of the season, Arsenal find themselves eight points clear at the top of the PL log.

Unlike the last 5–6 seasons, Arsenal have for the first time replaced Manchester City as title favourites. Many things can be attributed to Arsenal’s fine fortune, but can we talk about the Zinchenko factor?

When Arteta brought Zinchenko on board last summer for about £30 million, not many were sure how to interpret the move because as in where he was coming to play, Arsenal had an equally good option in Kieran Tierney. Months later, after struggling with injury, Zinchenko has, for the last few months, been the real deal in this Arsenal team.

In Arteta’s line-up, Zinchenko starts at left back, but watching him play, you’ll be amazed at how, during games, he at times is seen covering the midfield, and even at times he might be seen orchestrating something in Arsenal’s attack; it’s like Zinchenko has a free role in this Arsenal team, a situation that makes him one of the dangerous players for Arsenal on the pitch.

Dean Jones has recently spoken of the Ukrainian’s influence on this Arsenal team, noting he is more than good with the ball at his feet as he is also the leader looked up to. Going to this international break, every Gooner needs to hear this: “I think that Zinchenko’s leadership from that position is absolutely unbelievable,” said Jones on Give Me Sport.

“The desire he’s got matched with the technical ability has been incredible. What a signing he’s been for Arsenal.”

So what are your thoughts on Zinchenko? Does he deserve the signing of the season gong over Jesus, Trossard and Jorginjo?