Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Could Zinchenko get the vote as Arsenal’s signing of the season so far?

What a rewarding season for Gooners! After years of just not quite being up there, they finally have the pleasure of watching their team fight for the PL title. With 10 games until the end of the season, Arsenal find themselves eight points clear at the top of the PL log.

Unlike the last 5–6 seasons, Arsenal have for the first time replaced Manchester City as title favourites. Many things can be attributed to Arsenal’s fine fortune, but can we talk about the Zinchenko factor?

When Arteta brought Zinchenko on board last summer for about £30 million, not many were sure how to interpret the move because as in where he was coming to play, Arsenal had an equally good option in Kieran Tierney. Months later, after struggling with injury, Zinchenko has, for the last few months, been the real deal in this Arsenal team.

In Arteta’s line-up, Zinchenko starts at left back, but watching him play, you’ll be amazed at how, during games, he at times is seen covering the midfield, and even at times he might be seen orchestrating something in Arsenal’s attack; it’s like Zinchenko has a free role in this Arsenal team, a situation that makes him one of the dangerous players for Arsenal on the pitch.

Dean Jones has recently spoken of the Ukrainian’s influence on this Arsenal team, noting he is more than good with the ball at his feet as he is also the leader looked up to. Going to this international break, every Gooner needs to hear this: “I think that Zinchenko’s leadership from that position is absolutely unbelievable,” said Jones on Give Me Sport.

“The desire he’s got matched with the technical ability has been incredible. What a signing he’s been for Arsenal.”

So what are your thoughts on Zinchenko? Does he deserve the signing of the season gong over Jesus, Trossard and Jorginjo?

Sam P

Our friends at Dublin Arsenal give an amusing and informative review of the Palace game

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Aaron Ramsdale describes why Arsenal have improved so much more this season
Do Arsenal have to win the Premier League to prove that Ben White is good enough for England?
Early in-depth Form Guide of Arsenal v Leeds Utd – The Omens are looking good for a home win
Posted by

Tags Oleksandr Zinchenko Zinchenko

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs