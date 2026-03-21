Countdown to Wembley – It’s all about the numbers

Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

It’s all about the numbers …

10 – Gunners’ number 10 Eberechi Eze is looking to become only the third player to score against the same team in both English domestic cup finals.

9 – This will be Arsenal’s 9th League Cup Final appearance (they have won twice and have a record 6 losses).

8 – As an Arsenal player and manager, Mikel Arteta has never lost in his 8 visits to Wembley.

7 – Arsenal are looking to go 7 games unbeaten against City in all comps (2 wins and 4 draws).

6 – In his 6 attempts, Erling Haaland has yet to score at Wembley for Man City.

5 – No manager has lifted this trophy 5 times. Pep Guardiola gets that record if he wins on Sunday.

4 – Top of the Premier League and in the last 8 of the Champions League and FA Cup, will this be the first part of Arsenal’s quadruple?

3 – This would be only the third season in his managerial career that Guardiola has failed to lift a trophy.

2 – The number of times our manager helped Man City win this trophy as Pep’s assistant, including against ….. Arsenal

1 – This is the 1st time the League Cup has been contested by the Premier League’s top 2.

Dan Smith