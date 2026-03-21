Countdown to Wembley – It’s all about the numbers

Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.
It’s all about the numbers …
10 – Gunners’ number 10 Eberechi Eze is looking to become only the third player to score against the same team in both English domestic cup finals.
9 – This will be Arsenal’s 9th League Cup Final appearance (they have won twice and have a record 6 losses).
8 – As an Arsenal player and manager, Mikel Arteta has never lost in his 8 visits to Wembley.
7 – Arsenal are looking to go 7 games unbeaten against City in all comps (2 wins and 4 draws).
6 – In his 6 attempts, Erling Haaland has yet to score at Wembley for Man City.
5 – No manager has lifted this trophy 5 times. Pep Guardiola gets that record if he wins on Sunday.
4 – Top of the Premier League and in the last 8 of the Champions League and FA Cup, will this be the first part of Arsenal’s quadruple?
3 – This would be only the third season in his managerial career that Guardiola has failed to lift a trophy.
2 – The number of times our manager helped Man City win this trophy as Pep’s assistant, including against ….. Arsenal
1 – This is the 1st time the League Cup has been contested by the Premier League’s top 2.
Dan Smith
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Excellent Dan. 7 & 8 look particularly compelling.
Nice info! Based on point 5 up to 8, the game would likely end in a penalty shootout
Guehi won’t be able to play in the Carabao Cup final, but Man City have still got Dias and other good CBs
I hope lady luck will shine upon us in set-pieces
Good light hearted article Dan, just one problem mate!!!
You said in the headlines “It’s all about the numbers” but you didn’t give the scoreline!!
Have you got a ticket for the game?
I wish I did mate
had issues with ballot this season so might see what next upgrade is but probs a waiting list ?
Interesting light shed here, think this game will be more about the stats .
Eze just stated, joining Arsenal have worked out better than he had expected.
A player that thrives off confidence, now that the shackles are off, this just feels like a fixture built for the former Crystal Palace Man
Number 9 is not good at all.
Only 2 wins in 8 attempts in the EFL Cup final.
And history can be so strong and persistent sometimes, except it meets a greater force to change it.
Hopefully, the force and energy we carry in this 9th attempt is strong enough to create new history and we win it for the 3rd time.
SJ,
The force is strong with you. 😂👍
About number 10, Mikel said Eze was signed for moments like the goal he scored in the CL. In tight games, sometimes you win just through moments of individual brilliance. Of all our attackers, Eze looks the most like a match winner. I’m hoping for another Eze wonder goal tomorrow.