Courtois aims a dig at Real Madrid attackers after losing to Arsenal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois appeared to direct a pointed remark towards his attacking teammates following a disappointing evening for the Spanish side.

Los Blancos were defeated 2-1 at home by Arsenal, as the Gunners completed an impressive and unexpected double over them in the Champions League quarter-finals. Having suffered a 3-0 loss in the first leg, many anticipated a strong response from Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu and expected them to overturn the deficit.

Supporters of the Spanish giants filled the closed stadium with passionate support from the outset, creating an intense atmosphere. Arsenal, however, remained composed and fully aware of the magnitude of the occasion. Despite the pressure, the Gunners delivered a commanding performance, appearing far more at ease than many would have predicted.

It was a match in which Real Madrid needed their attacking players to make a decisive impact, just as Joselu had done for them in a crucial encounter against Bayern Munich the previous season. This time, however, no forward could rise to the occasion, leaving Courtois visibly frustrated, a sentiment likely shared by many in the Madrid fanbase.

Following the match, the Belgian international voiced his thoughts. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he stated:

“In the end, they’re a team that defends well, is well organised, presses well, and it’s difficult to find space.

“We put in a lot of crosses, but this year we don’t have Joselu, a natural striker up front.”

Arsenal’s tactical discipline and control ensured that Madrid rarely posed a consistent attacking threat. By effectively managing the tempo and maintaining defensive solidity, the Gunners kept the match in their control and capitalised on their opportunities.

The result confirms Arsenal’s progression to the semi-finals, and their ability to nullify Real Madrid’s attacking threats while asserting themselves on the counter has been central to their success in this tie.