Coutinho eyeing Arsenal or Chelsea move this summer

Reports in Spain are claiming that Philippe Coutinho will be prioritising a move back to England this summer, having failed to stamp his authority in either Spain or Germany.

The Brazilian international left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 after a number of years as the main star in Anfield, for a supposed fee of £142 Million (€160 Million), but has largely failed to live up to his fee.

After 18 months in Spain, he was shipped out to Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy, but the German side are hardly prolific for paying huge amounts for players, and don’t look likely to trigger the pre-agreed fee.

Coutinho is now said to be prioritising a return to England, but is not keen on Tottenham (who are said to have mucked him about last summer), nor Manchester United due to his previous allegiance with Liverpool.

That could see both Arsenal and Chelsea given the golden opportunity to bring in the 27 year-old in on a potential loan deal, likely to be similar to that which Bayern had this term, although I would expect the agreed future fee to be well below £100 Million.

I can’t imagine either Chelsea of us would be willing to spend as much as £90 Million on a player who has failed to live up to expectations for the last two-and-a-half years, but either of us could be willing to pay an agreed loan fee to bring him in with an option to buy.

Could Coutinho fit in at Arsenal? Could Premier League football be enough to bring him back to his best?

Patrick