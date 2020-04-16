Coveted £52.5Million Arsenal target urged not to move this summer

Lothar Matthaus has urged RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano to stay put this summer, despite strong interest in his signature.

Arsenal are amongst a number of clubs believed to be chasing the French defender’s signature this summer, with the youngster tipped to be amongst the best centre-backs in the world in the future.

Our club already has a wealth of top young talent and he could fit in nicely in North London, but former Germany legend Matthaus has told him not to quit the club just yet.

“I can see him playing for all the big club when he gets more experience,” Matthaus told Sky Sports in Germany.

“If he does leave, he needs to make sure his new coach or club gives him the confidence to play regularly – as he is doing at Leipzig.

“He’s a young player, highly rated, fast, has a good positional game and uses his body well for a 21-year-old. But a year or two in Leipzig would not hurt him.

“Leipzig are a top team – one of the last eight remaining in the Champions League.

“I can still see one or two per cent where he can learn, but he’s a huge player and that’s why I’m not surprised that top clubs in Europe are after him.

“But you can’t speculate much about change because you need to see how the [coronavirus] situation develops.”

Rumour has it that the defender has so far rejected any offers to extend his current deal at the Red Bull Arena, adding fuel to the speculative fire, while others insist that he is available due to a release clause in his current deal for a reported £52.5 Million fee.

Whether our club would be willing to pay such a fee this summer may well come down to our transfer budget, which is expected to depend on our finishing position in the current season.

Could we persuade Upamecano to join our young and upcoming squad? Could the player himself already have his mind set on a move this summer?

