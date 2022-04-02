Coveted Arsenal star claimed to have no interest in exit

Kieran Tierney is claimed to be of interest to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Leicester City amongst others, but latest reports claims that he has no interest in a move away from Arsenal.

The defender is claimed to be held in high regard by current Galacticos boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is said to have tried to sign him for former side Napoli previously.

With Marcelo set to quit the club as he closes in on the end of his career, Tierney could well be their desired replacement for him, but the Arsenal defender is claimed by Football.London to be keen to continue as he is.

Tierney has been tipped to step up into the captain’s role when Alexandre Lacazette departs, which could potentially happen this summer when his current contract runs out, and it remains uncertain as to whether he will sign a new deal with the club.

KT recently wore the armband after Eddie Nketiah replaced Laca late into the 90 minutes, with Granit Xhaka refusing to take the armband off our entering striker.

Despite links with a move away, Tierney does seem unfazed by the reports and happy to continue at the Emirates, and having signed a new contract last summer, I feel like the rumour mill is wasting their time looking into his future.

Do you believe that Tierney could leave in the near future? Would interest from Real make his consider a move?

Patrick

